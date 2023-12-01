Role of India regrettable: Rizvi

Though the government of India considers the people of Bangladesh as its opposition, the Bangladeshis consider the people of India their friends, he remarked.

The BNP leader also talked about China and Russia’s support to the incumbent Awami League government.

He observed that traditionally they have authoritarian governments in power. As a result they could lend support to another authoritarian government. But the support of India’s democratic government is regrettable.

Highlighting that the election without the participation of BNP and other main opposition parties cannot be participatory, BNP’s senior joint secretary general said the government tried to split the BNP in different ways. “But none but a few greedy people went to them. Those who have taken part in this staged election out of greed will accrue nothing but a bad name.”