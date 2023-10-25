BNP vows to hold grand rally at Naya Paltan 

The BNP has stood firm to hold its 28 October grand rally at Naya Paltan in Dhaka, while the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is planning to fix a venue considering the extent of gathering.

Speaking at a discussion on Wednesday, BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said, "Our message is straight, we will hold the rally at the intended place (Naya Paltan). Where does the constitution stipulate us to seek permission from the police to hold a rally?"