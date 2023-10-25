No permission for Jamaat rally, DMP to decide on BNP rally: Home minister

The Jamaat-e-Islami will not be granted permission to hold a rally in Dhaka, while the city police (DMP) will decide on the scheduled grand rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

While speaking to the media at the secretariat on Wednesday, the home minister also said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police will definitely extend permission for the BNP rally if they remain peaceful during their programme.

Referring to the Jamaat rally, he said, “Jamaat is no longer a registered political party. If they come forward under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami, there is no question of granting them permission.”