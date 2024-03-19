I’ve no idea whether Shakib joined BNM or not: Obaidul Quader

The AL general secretary also talked about a report on democracy of an observer team from the US. “We have our own criteria of democracy. No one is perfect in the world. We also know it. A former president of the US has claimed that if he didn’t get elected, bloodbaths would happen in the country. What type of democracy is it? Even the former president didn’t accept the elected president of the US till now. So, it is difficult to understand the criteria of democracy.”

Quader said military rulers and their allies were in power for 21 years in Bangladesh and there were no practices of democracy. Later, a political party had formed the government, but it is regrettably true that they also did a farcical election on 15 February in the name of democracy, he said.

About the prices of essentials, the AL general secretary said the prices of some commodities have already been reduced. The government is also trying to reduce the prices of other essential commodities.