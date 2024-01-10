12th general election: 241 constituencies see no competition

Amid the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) boycotting the 12th parliamentary election, the governing Awami League encouraged its party leaders to contest the election independently. Yet, most of the constituencies saw no significant competition as the opponents of “boat” candidates lost their security money in 104 constituencies, shows an analysis of the poll results of 298 constituencies released by the election commission.

The analysis further said only 32 seats saw a better competition where the winning candidate defeated the nearest opponent by a margin of less than 10,000 votes. If the margin of vote is just below 20,000, the number of such seats becomes 57. There was apparently no competition in the remaining 241 constituencies.

Presence of voters was thin although voter turnout, according to the election commission, was 41.80 per cent, but questions rose on the figure.

Many defeated candidates of Awami League or those who contested independently brought allegations of ballot stuffing at the end of the voting. Leaders of Awami League’s allies and partners also made similar allegations. The boat candidates won by a margin of over 200,000 votes in 21 such constituencies.