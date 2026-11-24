Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir has said that Sheikh Hasina’s wish to return home on 16 December is different from reality. If she is to return, she will have to come as a prisoner, wearing handcuffs.

Humaiun Kobir made the comment today, Tuesday morning, in response to questions from journalists after a briefing for foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The state minister for foreign affairs said the foreign diplomats had been informed at today’s briefing that the people of Bangladesh were taking a tough stance against Awami League terrorists.

The government’s position was presented to the diplomats in the context of recent violence and acts of sabotage in the country, he added.