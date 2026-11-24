Sheikh Hasina’s wish to return home on 16 Dec is different from reality: Humaiun Kobir
Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir has said that Sheikh Hasina’s wish to return home on 16 December is different from reality. If she is to return, she will have to come as a prisoner, wearing handcuffs.
Humaiun Kobir made the comment today, Tuesday morning, in response to questions from journalists after a briefing for foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The state minister for foreign affairs said the foreign diplomats had been informed at today’s briefing that the people of Bangladesh were taking a tough stance against Awami League terrorists.
The government’s position was presented to the diplomats in the context of recent violence and acts of sabotage in the country, he added.
Sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the briefing stated that, following the 2024 mass uprising, the BNP formed the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman after a free and fair election on 12 February 2026.
The new government began working to strengthen democratic institutions, restore law and order, and bring back economic stability.
However, leaders and activists of the Awami League (whose activities are currently banned in the country) and its affiliated organisations are carrying out violence and acts of sabotage across the country.
The heads of around 60 missions, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, India, China and Japan, as well as representatives of several international organisations, including the United Nations, attended the briefing.