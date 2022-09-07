‘AL unleashes repression to drive out BNP men from streets’

BNP standing committee has alleged Awami League has started repression on opposition activists to cling to power and drive out BNP men from the streets by lodging fake cases against them.

The party came up with this observation at a virtual meeting of the standing committee on Monday.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman chaired the meeting while 10 members of the highest decision-making body including Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Jamir Uddin Sarker and secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam were present.