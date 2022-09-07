‘AL unleashes repression to drive out BNP men from streets’

The meeting strongly condemned simultaneous attacks of Awami League and police on the founding anniversary rallies of BNP across the country. Moreover, the opposition party condemned the government’s decision to set up LED displays in 492 upazilas to showcase the development of the government.
Department of information and communication technology would implement the Tk 1.32 billion project. The department has sent a proposal to the planning commission for forwarding the project to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.
BNP alleged that the project has been taken only for corruption and taking undue advantage ahead of the national election.
The BNP standing committee also condemned attacks on BNP rallies, cases filed against BNP men, the killing of Jubo Dal activist Shawon by the illegal firing of police personnel Mahfuzur Rahman by a Chinese rifle and injuring BNP leaders and activists in different parts of the country.
The meeting also decided to form a ‘legal cell’ for filing cases over every incident of death by police firing, torture and custodial death.
The standing committee also expressed deep concern over the firing of mortal shells from Myanmar twice within a week. They termed the incidents a flagrant attack on the country’s independence and sovereignty.
The BNP standing committee blamed the government’s weak foreign policy for the death of Bangladeshi citizens on the border.
The government’s failure led to the impasse over the water distribution of common rivers and Rohingya repatriation, the BNP standing committee said.
The party also decided to intensify the ongoing movements protesting the deaths of BNP leaders, the price hikes of fuel and other essential commodities and the release of the party’s chairperson Khaleda Zia and other political prisoners.