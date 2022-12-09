BNP must hold rally in Mirpur Bangla College ground, nowhere else: DB chief

If BNP is to hold a rally, it must do so in the Mirpur Bangla College ground, said chief Detective Branch (DB) of police, Mohammad Harun Or Rashid.

Harun Or Rashid was speaking to journalists at 11:30 Friday morning in front of the DB office.

He said that the BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul and the party's standing committee member Mirza Abbas were being interrogated at the DB office.