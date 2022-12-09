Fakhrul-Abbas being quizzed at DB office: DB Chief

Harun or Rashid further said they (Fakhrul and Abbs) are being quizzed about the clash of BNP men with police at Naya Paltan on Wednesday and the situation there following the incident.

He also said Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas have not been arrested as of now. Decisions would be taken after the quizzing, he added.

Plainclothesmen detained BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital city at around 3 am Friday, said their families and the party.