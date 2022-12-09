Detaining Fakhrul, Abbas at dead of night political vengeance: Khandaker Mosharraf

Khandaker Mosharraf said, “The country is going through an economic crisis. We can’t think the government would create such a big political crisis amid this (economic crisis).”

“We have been waging a movement for ousting the government and holding the elections under a non-party government. But the 10 December rally is our pre-scheduled programme. This is not a big deal!” he said.

He said, “The government is saying that we will commit terrorism and mayhem. We have held nine rallies, all of those were peaceful. We’ll do the same in Dhaka. We have been moving ahead in a democratic manner. Why is the government not showing even a minimum level of tolerance? Certainly there is some evil design behind this.”

BNP announced mass rallies in 10 divisional cities around three months ago. As part of this, the party organised nine rallies and filed a written application with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner on 13 and 20 November seeking permission to organise a rally at Naya Paltan in the capital city.