Mobile internet slowed amid BNP rally in Sylhet

Some of the leaders of BNP from the venue also alleged that mobile internet services slowed down in the district ahead of the rally.
Prothom Alo correspondent from the rally ground said he was not getting the mobile internet services in Sylhet city from 9:30 am. 2G network is being showed on the screen and the speed is extremely slow.
Sources from mobile operators said they cannot stop any service on their own. They keep the services down at the order of regulatory organisation. They were asked to stop the 3G and 4G services in Sylhet from the morning. That’s why the two services are down in the area, they added.
BNP’s divisional rally in Sylhet began on Saturday morning, with the presence of thousands of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies.
The rally, organised by Sylhet city unit of BNP, formally began at 11:10 am on the Sylhet Government Alia Madrasah ground.
Despite transport strike and other obstacles, the rally venue has been teeming with the opposition leaders and activists since Friday night, as they gathered there in advance from adjacent districts – fearing obstacles and hassles caused by the bus strike.