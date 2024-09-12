Carry out reforms expeditiously, Fakhrul tells interim govt
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has drawn attention of the interim government and has emphasized the need for carrying out reforms swiftly.
He expressed hope that the interim government will complete its tasks as quickly as possible and move towards the elections.
Fakhrul expressed this optimism in a briefing after a joint meeting with affiliated organisations at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday afternoon.
The joint meeting was organised over the upcoming programmes for 14 and 15 September.
Meanwhile, interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation on Wednesday, where he disclosed reform plans and assigned responsibilities.
Mirza Fakhrul stated, “This is a crucial time. Yesterday, the cheif advisor gave a speech to the nation, discussing several reforms. He mentioned the names of those responsible for these reforms and broadly outlined his government’s vision.”
The BNP secretary general said, “We are all talking about reforms and acknowledging the need for them. In this context, we expect these reforms to be carried out as quickly as possible. The main goal issue is the governance by elected representatives of the people, which is fundamental to democracy. We hope this process will proceed promptly.”
“The interim government is working on these reforms. We are committed to giving them the time and opportunity to complete their work. We hope they will conclude their tasks promptly and move towards the elections," he added.
Wishing success of the interim government, the BNP secretary general said, “This government has come through a movement. However, it is important to clearly state that there is no alternative to democracy. Democracy is the only system that can reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people. Therefore, creating democratic institutions is a crucial task. But this task must involve the participation of the people. We hope the government will understand this, and those responsible for the reforms will carry them out effectively.”
In response to a question about the lack of discipline in public administration, Mirza Fakhrul dsof, “Some problems at the initial stage are inevitable. This government is completely new. The previous administration politicized the administration by appointing and promoting their own people. Therefore, it will take some time. So, it is not possible to work with newly appointed officers right away. We need to be patient with what we have.”
Mirza Fakhrul Islam also accused certain groups of plotting to create unrest in the industrial sector.
He said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to undermine the student and public uprising in a very planned manner. The fallen fascist Sheikh Hasina is spreading misinformation about Bangladesh and its people from India. Such propaganda is unacceptable."
"We believe the people of Bangladesh will certainly protest against this and will not listen to such misinformation. At the same time, there is an attempt to create instability in the industrial sector. Patriotic people will unite to thwart such tendencies to ensure that no individual can undermine Bangladesh’s achievements.”
During the briefing, Mirza Fakhrul announced the party’s programmes: a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar at 3:30 PM on 14 September, and another rally in front of the party office in Naya Paltan on 15 September.
He said that the rally at the Shaheed Minar will be dedicated to the relatives of those who have been martyred, disabled, or victimized over the past 14 to 15 years, featuring music, poetry recitals, and other cultural activities.
The following day, 15 September, there will be a rally to mark International Democracy Day.
The joint meeting was chaired by AZM Zahid Hossain and attended by senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, joint secretaries Khairul Kabir, Habib Un Nabi Khan, and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, advisory council member Abdus Salam, as well as leaders from various levels of BNP and affiliated organisations.