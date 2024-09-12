Carry out reforms expeditiously, Fakhrul tells interim govt

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has drawn attention of the interim government and has emphasized the need for carrying out reforms swiftly.

He expressed hope that the interim government will complete its tasks as quickly as possible and move towards the elections.

Fakhrul expressed this optimism in a briefing after a joint meeting with affiliated organisations at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan on Thursday afternoon.

The joint meeting was organised over the upcoming programmes for 14 and 15 September.

Meanwhile, interim government chief adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation on Wednesday, where he disclosed reform plans and assigned responsibilities.