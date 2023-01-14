AL always keeps promise given to people: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today firmly said that Awami League (AL) always works for the welfare of the nation as per the promise given to the people and the countrymen are getting its benefits.

"AL always keeps its promise what it gives to the people ---We always work for the welfare of the nation and people are getting benefits of it," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling AL, said this while delivering her introductory speech at the joint meeting of the AL National Committee, Central Working committee and Advisory council at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She mentioned that every time they formulated the national budget keeping in mind the election manifesto to implement the plans according to the promises made to the people.

"Before every election, AL placed its election pledges and it always kept its election pledges, this is the reality," she said.

The prime minister said when the AL government formulates a five-year plan, it does it keeping in mind its election manifesto. "It means we keep the promise we give to the nation," she said.