Smart roads needed to build 'Smart Bangladesh': Quader

Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor road condition before completion of the project, Quader said the work of the project must be completed within specific timeframe maintaining its quality.

He said from the beginning, the Dhaka-Sylhet highway should have been a four-lane one, while such mistakes should not be made in taking projects.

The road transport and bridges minister said there is no new project right now but the works of the ongoing project must be completed maintaining its standard.