Voting in ballot paper if political parties reach consensus: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the political crisis would not deteriorate over the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the next election and the voting can be held in traditional ballot papers if a political consensus can be reached to this end.

The CEC made this comment replying to newsmen regarding a question over the statement of 39 eminent citizens.

The eminent citizens on Tuesday urged the authorities not to use EVMs in the next general election. They termed the EC’s decision to use EVMs in a maximum of 150 constituencies out of 300 as irrational.