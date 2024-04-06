263 cases against BNP men in Dhaka, investigations of only 3 cases complete

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), 257 cases were filed from 28 October till 31 December. In the following 18 days, another 6 cases were filed. Most of the cases, according to the police, were on allegations of furtive attacks to set vehicles on fire.

Many vehicles were set on fire after 28 October in Dhaka city. Most of the cases are in relation to those incidents. And in many cases the accused are unidentified.

According to DMP headquarters, in only three cases have investigations been completed and reports submitted to court. Of these, the final investigation report of a case with Paltan police station has been submitted. Chargesheets in a case under the Speedy Trial Act lodged at Kafrul police station and a case at Rupnagar police station, have been submitted. These two cases are no related to arson.

The most cases, 61 in total, based on allegations of offences after 28 October, including setting fire to vehicles, damaging property and killing, were filed with DMP Motijheel division. There are 56 cases with the Wari division and 51 with the Mirpur division.