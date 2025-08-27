July Charter to take more time to get finalised

The July National Charter remains stalled due to differences among political parties over the commitment and the method of implementation of the reform proposals. The National Consensus Commission plans to begin formal discussions with the parties on these two issues next week.

This will be the third round of talks between the Commission and the political parties, through which the Charter may take its final shape. However, it will still take more time before it is finalised.

After assuming office, the interim government undertook various reform initiatives. In the first phase, the Consensus Commission held discussions with political parties on the reform proposals put forward by six commissions formed on constitutional reform, the electoral system, public administration, the Anti-Corruption Commission, the police, and the judiciary.

From February to July, two rounds of talks produced consensus and decisions on 84 reform proposals. These form the basis of the July National Charter now being prepared.