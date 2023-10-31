'Two BNP men' killed in Kishoreganj, police confirm one death

Police confirmed the death of one BNP leader during clashes with BNP men in Kishoreganj during the first day of BNP’s 3-day countrywide blockade.

But BNP claimed its two leaders were killed in police firing.

The clash took place in the district’s Chhaysuti bus stand in Kuliarchar upazila on Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 8:00am. Over 50 people were injured during the clash.

Kuliarchar upazila BNP president Nurul Millat said, “Our procession was totally peaceful but police fired indiscriminately. Two leaders named Rifat and Billal have been killed.”