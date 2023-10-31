'Two BNP men' killed in Kishoreganj, police confirm one death

Police confirmed the death of one BNP leader during clashes with BNP men in Kishoreganj during the first day of BNP’s 3-day countrywide blockade.
But BNP claimed its two leaders were killed in police firing.
The clash took place in the district’s Chhaysuti bus stand in Kuliarchar upazila on Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 8:00am. Over 50 people were injured during the clash.
Kuliarchar upazila BNP president Nurul Millat said, “Our procession was totally peaceful but police fired indiscriminately. Two leaders named Rifat and Billal have been killed.”
Rifat Ullah is the vice president of Chhaysuti union Chhatra Dal and Billal Mia, 30, president of Chhaysuti union unit Krishak Dal.
Rifat’s body is in Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital. BNP leaders said the body of Billal is in the spot.
Kishoreganj police superintendent Sheikh Rasel has visited the spot.
Kuliarchar police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Golam Mostafa claimed the BNP men initiated the attack on police leaving at least 20 injured. Many of the injured persons are receiving treatment at the hospital.
The OC said he heard one person died during the clash but it is not yet confirmed how the person died.
BNP leaders said Chhaysuti union BNP brought out a procession at around 8:00am. The police opened fire at the procession as it reached Chhaysuti bus stand area.
Police, however, claimed that BNP men wielding sticks attacked police first. The law enforcers took shelter at a nearby house but BNP men attacked the house.