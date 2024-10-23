Meeting with chief adviser
BNP warns govt against constitutional crisis
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Wednesday has told the interim government to keep an eye so that no constitutional or political crisis is created anew in the country.
A three-member delegation of the party conveyed the message during a meeting with chief adviser to the interim government Dr. Muhammad Yunus at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka.
The delegation, consisting of BNP standing committee members Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Salahuddin Ahmed, met the chief adviser around 11:00 am and left the guesthouse around 12:00 pm.
Law adviser Asif Nazrul and special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuz Alam were also present at the meeting.
BNP leader Nazrul Islam Khan briefed the journalists after the meeting.
When journalists asked about any discussion on the resignation of the president, Nazrul Islam Khan said, “We said nothing specifically. We said all must keep an eye so that no constitutional or political crisis arises anew in the country.”
“We have seen the fallen fascism and their collaborators have been trying to create political or constitutional crisis in the country in many ways using many strategies. We think it is necessary to further strengthen our national unity to protect the change that we have achieved in exchange of blood after a long struggle, as well as to restore democracy. It is necessary to form a stronger unity of all political parties, professional bodies and students' organisations so that none can create a constitutional and political crisis. We all must remain alert on this matter,” he added.
Nazrul Islam Khan noted if the cohorts of the fallen autocrats attempt to carry out any evil-efforts to cause a constitutional or political crisis, then the democratic political parties and various organisations will face it together.
Speaking about the content of the discussion, Nazrul Islam Khan said they discussed on quick reforms, implementation of reforms on consensus, alleviation of the existing crisis of the people quickly, and above all the restoration of democracy, which was the main spirit of this movement.
He said, “They had discussions on the current situation of the country, the reform processes that are underway to make an election friendly atmosphere to restore democracy in the country…. the formation of a people’s government through holding elections by carrying that reforms within the shortest possible time.”
Nazrul Islam Khan said they urged the government to play an active role in alleviating the miseries of the people caused by soaring commodity prices and various crises.