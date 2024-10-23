BNP warns govt against constitutional crisis

“We have seen the fallen fascism and their collaborators have been trying to create political or constitutional crisis in the country in many ways using many strategies. We think it is necessary to further strengthen our national unity to protect the change that we have achieved in exchange of blood after a long struggle, as well as to restore democracy. It is necessary to form a stronger unity of all political parties, professional bodies and students' organisations so that none can create a constitutional and political crisis. We all must remain alert on this matter,” he added.

Nazrul Islam Khan noted if the cohorts of the fallen autocrats attempt to carry out any evil-efforts to cause a constitutional or political crisis, then the democratic political parties and various organisations will face it together.