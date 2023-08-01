Tarique, Zubaida could be sentenced by govt’s ‘blue print’, apprehends Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman could be convicted as per a “blue print” of the government, apprehends the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“The government has begun conspiracies anew. But even if Tarique Rahman is sentenced, it won’t affect the ongoing movement of BNP,” he added.

Mirza Fakhrul was addressing an emergency media conference at the party’s headquarters in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Tuesday.