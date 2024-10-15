Obaidul Quader said he won't flee, but even AL leaders don't know where he is

After he became general secretary in 2016, Obaidul Quader became even more visible in the media. Since then he remained the party's general secretary for three terms. And then after the change in government, that Obaidul Quader is nowhere to be seen. This has not only surprised the party men, but angered them too.

A central leader of Awami League presently in India said, on condition of anonymity, after Obaidul Quader became general secretary of the party, other leaders hardly got a chance to speak. The leaders who didn't get that chance are now trying to be vocal. Obaidul Quader has sunk into complete silence.

After Obaidul Quader became general secretary, almost every day he would take part in events of his ministry or of the party and then publicise his speeches through the media. If there were no events, he would send his statements to the media as press releases. During the Covid pandemic, he would hold regular virtual press briefings from his home. He developed heart ailments in 2019 and was under treatment for about three months in the country and in Singapore. After that, this is the first time that Obaidul Quader has been absent for so long from the media.

A central leader of Awami League said, Obaidul Quader would try to stay in the media limelight by any means. He alone knows under what conditions he remains away from the media and the party leaders and activists for the past two and a half months.