Several Awami League leaders abroad

There are rumours that Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, former minister SM Rezaul Karim and several other central leaders have already left the country. However, Prothom Alo couldn’t confirm their whereabouts.

Many of the Awami League leaders assume Obaidul Quader took resort to a border area after the fall of the government. Later he fled to India. A former minister told Prothom Alo that he heard that Obaidul Quader is in Dubai at the moment.

Among the former lawmakers who are relatives of the former prime minister, Sheikh Helal Uddin, his son Shiekh Sarhan Naser Tonmoy, Helal’s brother Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel and former Barishal mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah haven’t got the opportunity to leave the country as yet. They are still in the country, according to various sources.

Meanwhile, Abu Hasanat Abdullah, another relative of Sheikh Hasina left the country for India a few days before the mass uprising. Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor left the country with his family on 3 August. He went to Singapore. His family then moved to London in a separate flight.