Resign soon if you want good things for you

Once again opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded resignation of the incumbent government from a grand rally on Friday.

“There’s still time, if you expect good things for you. Comply with our one-point demand and resign. Because, whole Bangladesh has awakened today. If you do not resign people will oust you,” he said indicating the ruling Awami League.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking as chief guest at the grand rally of the de facto opposition at its headquarters in Naya Paltan in the capital in afternoon.