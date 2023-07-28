Resign soon if you want good things for you

Once again opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded resignation of the incumbent government from a grand rally on Friday.
“There’s still time, if you expect good things for you. Comply with our one-point demand and resign. Because, whole Bangladesh has awakened today. If you do not resign people will oust you,” he said indicating the ruling Awami League.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was speaking as chief guest at the grand rally of the de facto opposition at its headquarters in Naya Paltan in the capital in afternoon.
BNP organised the rally as part of its ongoing movement in support of one-point demand of resignation of the government before the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election and clear the way for the constitution of a caretaker government that will oversee the parliamentary election.
Mirza Fakhrul also announced a new programme of sit-ins from the rally. The party will conduct the sit-ins at important entrances of the capital between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm Saturday.
The grand rally ended through the speech of Mirza Fakhrul.
This grand rally marks a significant change in the society of Bangladesh as people from all walks of life from all over the country turned up here today, he said.
The BNP leader warned the administration saying, “Don’t take position illegally against the people working under a partisan government. Work following the constitution and rule of of law properly. Stop making arrests, and harassment; release the people whom you have detained.”
He alleged that the government has sent into exile Tarique Rahman, who wages movement on behalf of common people, by punishing him illegally. The government has imprisoned Khaleda Zia by punishing her illegally, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul also alleged that this illegitimate and unconstitutional Awami League government that came into power through vote rigging wants to stay in power repeatedly by making fool of people. But the people of this country have made its distrust of this government clear. They want to see a democratic Bangladesh.
The BNP leader further stated this anti-people, illegitimate and undemocratic government could not ensure security of people. Common people cannot choose their representative through exercising their rights to vote. That is why people do not turn up at the polling centres to cast their votes. People do not have any trust in the electoral system.
The BNP secretary general further said, “We have been conducting simultaneous movement on demand of resignation of this government and formation of a non-party neutral caretaker government. From meetings with 36 allied political parties we have reached in a consensus that there won’t be any election under this illegitimate government because common people won’t be able to cast their votes if the election is held under them.”
“AL government must resign. This illegitimate parliament must dissolve. Our message is clear. We have only one demand, only one point – resignation of this government,” he added.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged everything including the administration; law enforcement agency and state system have been made partisan. People of this country won’t tolerate this anymore. He said, “We are not alone, international community also wants to a free and fair election in the country.”