BCL men abuse and chase away student from his allocated room in Mohsin Hall

All the accused are the followers of Mohammad Hossain, general secretary of Mohsin Hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

An witness said two more BCL activists -- Tawhidul Islam from Islamic Studies department’s 2017-2018 session and Mohammad Samin Chowdhury from Psychology department’s 2017-2018 session -- were involved in the occupation of the room.

When asked about the incident, Hossain said “Our boys (BCL activists) used to live in that room three months ago. An elder brother had given them the seat. Later, there was trouble because another elder brother of ours named Rocky wanted to give the seat to an outsider student. I don’t know more than that.”

But others said that a student used to stay in the room till last night. After he left the room on Thursday Saiful went up to the room after getting allotment from the hall authority.