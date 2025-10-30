Referendum before national election unnecessary, irrational: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that, according to the constitution, the interim government has no authority to issue an order for implementing the July National Charter.

He also described holding a referendum before the national election as unnecessary, irrational, and ill-advised.

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks Today, Thursday at a press conference organised by the BNP standing committee at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan of Dhaka.

The press conference was held to announce the decisions taken at an emergency meeting of the BNP standing committee held on Wednesday night.

Reading out a written statement at the press conference, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the government is planning to issue an order titled July National Charter (Constitution Reform) Implementation Order 2025 to enforce the constitutional amendments outlined in the July National Charter 2025.