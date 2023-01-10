BNP wants to hold strong mass sit-in programme

Like the mass rally, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to hold a strong mass sit-in programme, the second initiative of their simultaneous movement, as well. The programme will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, in every division of the country, including Dhaka. According to the sources in the party, different sorts of organisational preparations have been taken to ensure a mass gathering in tomorrow’s programme.

In Dhaka, the mass sit-in programme will be held in the Naya Paltan area of Dhaka from 11.00am to 3.00pm. However, the BNP is yet to get the permission from the police to hold the programme as of Monday.

Notably, BNP has embarked upon a simultaneous movement with a 10-point demand, including the resignation of the current government and holding the election under a non-partisan and neutral government and a 27-point proposal to reform the state.