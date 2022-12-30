Govt will be defeated soundly if people can cast their votes: Mosharraf

Addressing the incumbent government, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said, “You have said that you will guard every neighborhood. You have done it, but could not keep the people at home.”

The BNP leader said this mass procession is the first programme of the 10-point movement. As many as 33 parties along with some other democratic, patriotic individuals and groups have united in its support and held mass processions in the capital.

He also noted that the entire 10-point demand can be expressed in a single sentence that the failure, corrupt and plunderer government must go.

Around 24,000 BNP leaders and activists are now languishing in jail, but that failed to stop their fellow partymen. They (government) thought that the BNP’s 10-December rally would come unstuck if the secretary general and other central leaders were arrested. But the thought did not come true.