2024 elections was a 'dummy one', farcical one, admits ex-CEC Habibul Awal

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal told the court that the 2024 national election was a "dummy" election and described it as farcical elections.

He said the lack of consensus among political parties led to the dummy elections in 2024.

Habibul Awal made the remarks in response to questions from Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka, Md Mostafizur Rahman, during a hearing at his court today, Thursday.

Following such reply from Habibul Awal, the court asked him, why he did not resign then? Habibul Awal avoided answering the question, stating that no CEC in Bangladesh had ever resigned in the past.