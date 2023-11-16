15 injured as police swoop on rally in support of hartal in Narayanganj 

The police allegedly launched a baton charge at a Left Democratic Alliance rally supporting a half-day hartal to cancel the election schedule and conduct elections under a non-partisan caretaker government in Narayanganj around 7:30 am on Thursday.

At least 15 leaders and workers of the alliance were injured in the incident in the city's DIT commercial area and have since been undergoing treatment at Narayanganj General Hospital (Victoria).

Witnesses informed that the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) leaders and activists initiated a procession in support of the strike in the city this morning. When they proceeded towards Nitaiganj with the procession, the police stopped them in the DIT commercial area of the city.