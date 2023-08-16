BNP threatens tougher programmes demanding Khaleda's treatment abroad

BNP on Wednesday threatened to announce tougher programmes if the government does not allow its ailing party chief Khaleda Zia to go abroad for receiving advanced treatment.

"The people of Bangladesh will not remain silent if steps are not taken immediately for ensuring the treatment of our leader Begum Khaleda Zia abroad," said BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Speaking at a milad and doa mahfil, the BNP leader also said their party has a scheduled protest programme on 19th August. "Later, if necessary, tougher programmes can be announced demanding the treatment of our leader. Everyone must be ready for it.''

He said Khaleda's life has to be saved to restore democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and the voting rights of the people of Bangladesh. "The entire nation is now moving in that direction. I'm sure that we'll be able free our leader (Khaleda) and ensure her treatment so that she can return to the political arena."