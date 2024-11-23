Reforms
BNP to propose balance of power, term for PM
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has largely finalised its proposals for reforming the constitution, election commission and the police force.
They laid emphasis on three key issues – a bicameral parliament, limiting an individual to two terms as prime minister, and balancing power between the prime minister and the president. The constitution reform proposals will soon be submitted to the reform commission chief, Ali Riaz.
The decision was made in a meeting of the party’s highest policy making body, national standing committee, on Thursday. The BNP leaders discussed updates on the party’s internal reform committees, in addition to the interim government’s reform commissions.
According to responsible sources, the party is preparing its proposals for institutional reforms in the light of its previously announced 31-point reform plan. The plan includes reintroducing the caretaker government system, balancing powers between the prime minister and president, in addition to a bicameral parliament and term limit in the position of prime minister.
Besides, BNP’s constitution reform committee proposed to enshrine equality, human dignity and justice as core principles of the constitution. There will also be a proposal to refrain from adopting the proportional representation system in elections.
The party leaders are yet to make any official statements in this regard.
The constitution reform commission, under Professor Ali Riaz, requested political parties to submit their reform proposals in writing. The commission has already begun dialogues with different stakeholders, including prominent citizens, and will accept submissions from interested individuals and organisations until 25 November.
In line with the reform commissions, the BNP also formed six committees to prepare reform proposals on the constitution, election commission, police, public administration, judiciary, and anti-corruption commission.
The police reform committee, led by standing committee member Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, has already submitted its report to the party high ups, while proposals for constitution and election commission reforms are near completion. The following two committees are led by Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Abdul Moyeen Khan, respectively.
According to sources, the reports or reform proposals prepared by the committees will be submitted to respective reform commissions, as directed by the interim government.
Besaides, the standing committee suggested forming two additional reform committees on local government and women affairs, with standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Selima Rahman, respectively, as their chiefs.
BNP is cooperating with the interim government in the reform initiatives, and its committees will submit their proposals to the respective commissions.
Still, the BNP maintains the view that reforms should be carried out in line with the 31 points that it announced through consultations with other political parties during their simultaneous movement against the Awami League government.
The party is holding nationwide campaigns to earn public support in favour of their 31-point plan. They also want to keep the government under pressure through the programmes.