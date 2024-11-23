BNP to propose balance of power, term for PM  

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has largely finalised its proposals for reforming the constitution, election commission and the police force.

They laid emphasis on three key issues – a bicameral parliament, limiting an individual to two terms as prime minister, and balancing power between the prime minister and the president. The constitution reform proposals will soon be submitted to the reform commission chief, Ali Riaz.

The decision was made in a meeting of the party’s highest policy making body, national standing committee, on Thursday. The BNP leaders discussed updates on the party’s internal reform committees, in addition to the interim government’s reform commissions.