One dead, 15 injured as two BNP groups clash in Rangpur

A 50-year-old man has died and at least 15 injured as two groups of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clashed in Rangpur’s Badarganj over control of a business.

The deceased Lablu Mia succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 4:45pm. His son Raihan Ali confirmed the news of death.

The clash took place this noon near Badarganj central shaheed minar.

Nine more critically injured persons have been admitted to RMCH while others received treatment at Badarganj upazila health complex.