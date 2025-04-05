One dead, 15 injured as two BNP groups clash in Rangpur
A 50-year-old man has died and at least 15 injured as two groups of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) clashed in Rangpur’s Badarganj over control of a business.
The deceased Lablu Mia succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital at around 4:45pm. His son Raihan Ali confirmed the news of death.
The clash took place this noon near Badarganj central shaheed minar.
Nine more critically injured persons have been admitted to RMCH while others received treatment at Badarganj upazila health complex.
Former member of parliament and upazila BNP member Mohammad Ali Sarker told Prothom Alo, “Lablu is my family member and a dedicated political activist. A criminal gang led by Kalupara union parishad chairman Shahidul Haque and his son Tomal killed Lablu by stabbing on the head in broad daylight in Badarganj Bazar.”
However, Shahidul Haque denied his or his son’s involvement with the killing.
Among the critically injured are Shariful Islam, 55, from Kachabari village in the upazila; Moynal Hossain, 25, of the same village; Moktarul Hossain, 52, from Bairampur village; Monnaf Hossain, 50, Monglu Mia, 40, Mitu Hossain, 42, Joynal Hossain, 45, and Munna Khan, 40, of Pathanpara village.
Badarganj upazila health complex’s residential medical officer Shakir Mubasshir said nine critically injured patients were shifted to RMCH after primary treatment. They had marks of stabbing in different parts of the body. Four of them are in critical condition.
Army and police members are deployed in the area to avert further escalation.
Captain Mehedi of Bangladesh Army told Prothom Alo on the spot that the two groups clashed over a business of corrugated shit in Badarganj pourashava area. The situation is under control now.
Action would be taken against those responsible after analysing the CCTV footage of the area, he added.