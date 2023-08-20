DB’s claim that BNP hoarding arms is politically motivated: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir denounced the claim of Detective Branch (DB) of police that BNP leaders and activists are hoarding arms to foil the next general election.
He also termed the comment as concocted and politically motivated.
Fakhrul said police are trying to create such a situation themselves to put blame on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.
He was speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s office on Sunday afternoon.
“Earlier Awami League general secretary said terrorism will take place and then home minister also talked about terrorism. It’s you who are resorting to acts of terrorism… You have guns, you hold pistols. You have the law. You are engaging in terrorism using the state apparatus,” Fakhrul said.
Earlier on the day, DB said they arrested 18 leaders-activists of BNP including six leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP. DB in a briefing at DMP media centre in Mintoo road said three firearms were recovered from the JCD leaders. The BNP men had collected the arms at the directives of the BNP central leaders ahead of the election, DB claimed.
Showing the pictures of the firearms DB said to have recovered from the JCD leaders, BNP secretary Fakhrul said, “Which prehistoric age these arms date back to? We have understood by seeing these (arm) that they (DB) kept these.”
Fakhrul said such activities indicate that the government will try to take control of the streets by removing the opposition from the field and grab power again by illegally using state power.
Asked whether repression on opposition has increased following a report published in India’s Anandabazar Patrika, Fakhrul replied, “I don’t think so. I don’t think we have so far seen anything right in that report.”
In a written speech, Fakhrul said heavy presence of police and Awami League cadres could be seen around BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan from evening to dead of night after the party held peaceful marches around the country. Police arrested BNP’s Dhaka south city unit acting member secretary Tanvir Ahmed and many other leaders-activists without any warrant issued against them.
Mirza Fakhrul also alleged that police attacked and opened fire on BNP men during the party’s march in Habiganj, Narayanganj and Netrakona on Saturday.