DB’s claim that BNP hoarding arms is politically motivated: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir denounced the claim of Detective Branch (DB) of police that BNP leaders and activists are hoarding arms to foil the next general election.

He also termed the comment as concocted and politically motivated.

Fakhrul said police are trying to create such a situation themselves to put blame on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

He was speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson’s office on Sunday afternoon.

“Earlier Awami League general secretary said terrorism will take place and then home minister also talked about terrorism. It’s you who are resorting to acts of terrorism… You have guns, you hold pistols. You have the law. You are engaging in terrorism using the state apparatus,” Fakhrul said.