Political parties to compromise for state reforms, hopes Ali Riaz
Vice-Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz on Saturday expressed optimism that political parties and alliances will compromise to help carry out reforms and establish a truly democratic system in Bangladesh.
“All political parties and alliances are expected to make some compromises in the interest of the nation, state reforms and the establishment of a democratic system. We have all come together in this effort,” he said at a discussion with the Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad.
Commission members Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were also present at the discussion.
The national unity which has been created through the July movement is crucial for the nation’s progress, he said.
“We must come together—not necessarily to agree on everything, but to reach consensus on key issues essential to reforming the state and establishing democracy,” Ali Riaz added.
A 13-member delegation from the Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote participated in the dialogue, led by its coordinator Advocate Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad.
On 20 March last, the Consensus Commission opened a series of talks with political parties to forge a national consensus on state reform initiatives.
The commission has already held talks with different political parties, including BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP).
Formed on 15 February 2025 under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, the Commission was tasked with shaping a unified national stance on critical reforms.