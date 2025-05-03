Political parties to compromise for state reforms, hopes Ali Riaz

Vice-Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz on Saturday expressed optimism that political parties and alliances will compromise to help carry out reforms and establish a truly democratic system in Bangladesh.

“All political parties and alliances are expected to make some compromises in the interest of the nation, state reforms and the establishment of a democratic system. We have all come together in this effort,” he said at a discussion with the Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad.

Commission members Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Safar Raj Hossain, and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were also present at the discussion.