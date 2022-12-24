Those who are left out of AL's new committee

On the other hand, Sujit Roy Nandi has been replaced by Aminul Islam, former deputy publicity secretary. The post of deputy publicity secretary is vacant at the moment. In all, three posts of secretaries are vacant now.

There are no changes in the posts of joint general secretaries. Besides, the names of 28 executive members of the central committee have not been declared yet. Awami League president Sheikh Hasina said these posts of executive members would be filled after the meeting of the presidium committee. The total number of posts in the central committee of Awami League is 81.

The names of the members of the advisory council of the party have also been announced in the closing session of the 22nd triennial council of the Awami League on Saturday. No one from the previous committee was ousted from the committee. Nurul Islam Nahid, Abdul Mannan Khan and Ramesh Chandra Sen, who were removed from the presidium, have been made the members of the advisory council.