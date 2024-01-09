Fake observers won't legitimise one-party dummy parliament: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) held a protest sit-in at Bijoy 71 square in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, calling the recent so called election a farcical, lopsided and Potemkin exercise with a turnout of not more than 5-7 per cent.
According to a press release, the party leaders said fake political parties, dummy candidates and paid election observers would not legitimise the dummy parliament, when the international community, including the US and the UK, did not recognise the election as free, fair and credible. Also, the UN expressed concerns about persistent deterioration of human rights and democratic backsliding.
Tajul Islam, an advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and a joint convenor of the AB Party, said, “We have seen more pets and cattle at the polling lines than actual voters. There were more polling agents and ruling party thugs at the voting centres than the citizens. Many went to vote just to protest that they want their lost democracy back. Like the international community, the nation rejected this one-party election.”
Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary of the AB Party, said the election held on ‘Felany Day’ is an official coronation of the North Korean model state under the guise of democracy and constitutionalism. Both the treasury and opposition are from the same ruling party as practiced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which is a loyal supporter of this regime.
“Nation has simply two choices now - either to live like slaves under the likes of Belarus, Russia and Cambodia or to fight for freedom and democracy in order to live like dignified citizens. We made our choice decades back when we established this country as a people’s republic as opposed to a Queen/kingdom,” he added.