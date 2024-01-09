Fake observers won't legitimise one-party dummy parliament: AB Party

Tajul Islam, an advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and a joint convenor of the AB Party, said, “We have seen more pets and cattle at the polling lines than actual voters. There were more polling agents and ruling party thugs at the voting centres than the citizens. Many went to vote just to protest that they want their lost democracy back. Like the international community, the nation rejected this one-party election.”

Asaduzzaman Fuaad, joint member secretary of the AB Party, said the election held on ‘Felany Day’ is an official coronation of the North Korean model state under the guise of democracy and constitutionalism. Both the treasury and opposition are from the same ruling party as practiced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which is a loyal supporter of this regime.