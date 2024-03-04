Mirza Fakhrul goes to Singapore for health checkup

Yunus Ali told Prothom Alo that the BNP secretary general will consult with a number of physicians at a clinic in Singapore. The appointments have already been made with the physicians.

Mirza Fakhrul is likely to return home on 18 March after completing his checkups, said Yunus Ali.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was released on 15 February after spending almost three and a half months in jail.

Upon his release from jail, Mirza Fakhrul underwent medical treatment at the Specialised Hospital in Dhaka. He lost about 6kg in weight while in behind bars at Dhaka Central jail, according to BNP’s professional forum leader and physician ABM Zahid Hossain.

The 77-year-old Mirza Fakhrul had undergone treatment at Singapore in the past too. He last went to Singapore on 24 August 2023.