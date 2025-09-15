RUCSU election: Candidates' list published, campaigning begins
The final list of candidates for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) and Senate Student Representative elections has been published.
Eighteen candidates will contest for the post of Vice-President (VP), thirteen for General Secretary (GS), and sixteen for Assistant General Secretary (AGS).
In total, 247 candidates will contest 23 RUCSU posts, while 58 candidates will compete for five Senate Student Representative positions. Additionally, in each hall union election, 597 candidates will contest 15 posts across 17 halls.
This information was confirmed through the final candidate list signed on Sunday by Professor Setaur Rahman, Chief Returning Officer of RUCSU.
Among other RUCSU posts, 8 candidates will contest for Sports Secretary, 6 for Assistant Sports Secretary, 10 for Cultural Affairs Secretary, 9 for Assistant Cultural Affairs Secretary, 6 for Women’s Affairs Secretary, 8 for Assistant Women’s Affairs Secretary, thirteen for Information and Research Secretary and 8 for Assistant Information and Research Secretary.
Furthermore, 9 candidates will contest for Media and Publication Secretary, 9 for Assistant Media and Publication Secretary, 9 for Science and Technology Secretary, 8 for Assistant Science and Technology Secretary, 6 for Debate and Literary Secretary, 8 for Assistant Debate and Literary Secretary, twelve for Environment and Social Welfare Secretary, sixteen for Assistant Environment and Social Welfare Secretary and fifty-five candidates for executive member.
Formal campaigning starts today
In accordance with the electoral code of conduct, campaigning may be carried out from the day the candidate list is finalised until twenty-four hours before polling. Campaign activities are permitted between 10:00am and 10:00pm. Ballot numbers were allocated on Sunday afternoon, and the final list was published that night. However, due to rainfall from the afternoon, candidates were unable to begin campaigning.
The code of conduct stipulates that only candidates and voters may take part in campaigning within the university premises; no one else may campaign in favour of, or against, any candidate. Only black-and-white posters may be used for campaigning. Election-related writing or posters on building walls are prohibited. The Election Commission has also imposed several other restrictions.
Seminar on RUCSU by the university administration
To raise awareness among candidates and students regarding the RUCSU, Hall Union and Senate Student Representative elections, the university administration has organised a seminar titled “What is RUCSU and Why”. The seminar will be held today at 11:00am in the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium.
The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, will attend as the Chief Guest. The Pro-Vice-Chancellors, Professor Mohammad Main Uddin and Professor Farid Uddin Khan, will be present as Special Guests. In an official notice, the Election Commission has specially requested the presence of all concerned at the seminar.