RUCSU election: Candidates' list published, campaigning begins

The final list of candidates for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) and Senate Student Representative elections has been published.

Eighteen candidates will contest for the post of Vice-President (VP), thirteen for General Secretary (GS), and sixteen for Assistant General Secretary (AGS).

In total, 247 candidates will contest 23 RUCSU posts, while 58 candidates will compete for five Senate Student Representative positions. Additionally, in each hall union election, 597 candidates will contest 15 posts across 17 halls.

This information was confirmed through the final candidate list signed on Sunday by Professor Setaur Rahman, Chief Returning Officer of RUCSU.