A political party leaders deliver offensive remarks against IGP, DMP chief: BPSA

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The leaders, including the secretary general, of a political party are delivering derogatory, offensive and embarrassing remarks against the inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.

In a press release, Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) on Wednesday said the speeches being delivered at different meetings and the media are premeditated and indecent.

The release reads it is unexpected and unwelcome that the leaders of a political party, who ran the government for several times in the past, are issuing threats to a professional force like police. Bangladesh Service Police Association expects that they will refrain from making such indecent remarks about the police force in the future.

Bangladesh police work for the welfare of the state and its people. The country’s peace loving and development-seeking people stood by the police in the past. They still support police and will do so in the future, the release added.

BPSA strongly believes that the people will continue their support for the police force, refusing the contradictory speeches.

