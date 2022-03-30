A political party leaders deliver offensive remarks against IGP, DMP chief: BPSA

The release reads it is unexpected and unwelcome that the leaders of a political party, who ran the government for several times in the past, are issuing threats to a professional force like police. Bangladesh Service Police Association expects that they will refrain from making such indecent remarks about the police force in the future.
Bangladesh police work for the welfare of the state and its people. The country’s peace loving and development-seeking people stood by the police in the past. They still support police and will do so in the future, the release added.
BPSA strongly believes that the people will continue their support for the police force, refusing the contradictory speeches.