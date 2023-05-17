Govt becomes unnerved losing support at home, abroad: BNP

Mosharraf said people now do not go to polling stations as they cannot cast their votes in the election under the AL government. “No one wants to vote under this government. People won’t allow anymore elections while Sheikh Hasina is in power. People won’t let that happen.”

The BNP leader called upon people from all social strata to get ready for a mass uprising to unseat the current ‘autocratic’ regime.

“Ershad was removed through a mass upsurge in 1990 led by Khaleda Zia and then DUCSU VP Amanullah Aman. The people of this country also ousted an autocratic ruler like Ayub Khan through the movement during Pakistan's rule. So, there is no alternative to a mass upsurge to topple this fascist Sheikh Hasina,” he said,

The BNP leader said they want to defeat the ruling party on the streets to resolve the political crisis in the country. “We will ensure the fall of this regime through a democratic movement by uniting the country’s people.”

Speaking at the programme, BNP’s Dhaka north city unit convenor Amanullah Aman said the next election will not be held under this government in any way. “People won’t let the government arrange the voting.”