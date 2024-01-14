Frustration mounts in JaPa after election debacle

Frustration in the Jatiya Party has increased as the party faced a debacle in the 12th national election held on 7 January.

Meanwhile, the JaPa top leadership is worried due to uncertainty over taking the charge of opposition in the parliament.

Under such a circumstance, a section of JaPa leaders and activists have demonstrated in front of the party office in Banani bringing about allegations of non-cooperation against the top leadership in the election.

JaPa sources said the impact of the demonstration has not ended.