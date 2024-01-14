Frustration mounts in JaPa after election debacle

Frustration in the Jatiya Party has increased as the party faced a debacle in the 12th national election held on 7 January.
Meanwhile, the JaPa top leadership is worried due to uncertainty over taking the charge of opposition in the parliament.
Under such a circumstance, a section of JaPa leaders and activists have demonstrated in front of the party office in Banani bringing about allegations of non-cooperation against the top leadership in the election.
JaPa sources said the impact of the demonstration has not ended.
Aggrieved leaders called a meeting at the auditorium of Diploma Engineers Institution in the capital today, Sunday.
Sources said many of those who were defeated, or boycotted the election, or withdrew their nomination papers, will attend the meeting.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, one of the organisers of the meeting, JaPa presidium member Shafiqul Islam said, "There is a frustration among 250 JaPa candidates. They are angry as to why the party chairman and the secretary general didn't enquire about them. They will place their allegations in the meeting. Later, we will talk to the chairman."
Discontent increases as four to five JaPa leaders near Dhaka, who play a significant role in gathering in Dhaka, were not included in the negotiated seats. However, only 11 out of 26 candidates won in the election.
The JaPa top leadership was in a dramatic position over joining the 12th parliamentary election from the beginning. The party finally joined the election after a negotiation with Awami League over 26 constituencies
Following the development, deprived leaders expressed anger and grievances.
90 per cent of JaPa candidates lost security money in the election. Grievances have increased after the debacle in the election.
The top leadership thinks a section of senior leaders has instigated the matter.
JaPa presidium member Sharifa Quader in a meeting at the Banani office on Saturday made an allegation of conspiracy against the party.
She said those, who did not participate in the election, also talked about the election. They are carrying out a conspiracy to hit JaPa from behind. Conspiracies against the party will not be successful, she stated.
Two-time Member of Parliament and JaPa co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain was defeated in the Dhaka-4 constituency. This constituency was out of JaPa's negotiation with Awami League.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Saturday night, he said, "The candidates have serious frustration. They have not received any money on the one hand while the top leaders didn't receive phones during the election. I am also frustrated. We have founded the Jatiya Party and have been doing politics of this party for 43 years. Why this has happened, we will discuss this matter."
After the election on 7 January, a section of leaders and activists demonstrated in front of the Jatiya Party office in Banani on Thursday morning. Several candidates from Dhaka and surrounding areas joined the demonstration.
They demand the resignation of party chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu on charges of various allegations including non-cooperation in financial support and refusal in receiving phone calls during the election.
The top leadership wants to see who attends the meeting and what types of statements are made. Afterwards organisational action will be taken against the leaders concerned. Earlier, several top leaders including some defeated candidates held a meeting in Dhanmondi on Tuesday night.
As a result, party co-chairman Kazi Feroz Rashid and presidium member Shunil Shuvo Roy were relieved of the party on Friday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kazi Feroz Rashid said, "This is a normal incident in my life. Moreover, politics is not my profession. So I am not worried over the matter."
At the meeting, the decision of demonstration was taken to express anger against the top leadership due to non-cooperation during the election.
At the meeting, the decision of demonstration was taken to express anger against the top leadership due to non-cooperation during the election.
After relieving two leaders in connection with this incident, many have changed their stance and expressed their allegiance to GM Quader.
However, Shunil Shuvo said, "As I said earlier, party chairman GM Quader and Mujibul Haque Chunnu are responsible for the debacle in the election."
Jatiya Party fielded 283 candidates in the 12th parliamentary election. After the scrutiny by the election commission, candidature of 265 candidates remains.
Some 19 candidates left the election race bringing about various allegations including non-cooperation from the top leadership, threats and pressure.
Moreover, 11 more JaPa candidates withdrew despite getting party nomination. In total, 30 candidates boycotted the election.