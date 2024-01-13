90pc JaPa candidates lost security money

Nearly 90 per cent of the candidates who contested in the 12th parliamentary elections from the Jatiya Party have lost their security money as they failed to secure a certain number of votes in the polls.

Following key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) boycotting the election, JaPa was the second largest party after the governing Awami League that contested the general election.

However, this loss of security money for a large number of JaPa candidates is not new. Around 86 per candidates of JaPa in the three previous parliamentary elections, from 9th to the 11th, lost their security money in the seats that were not compromised with Awami League.

Jatiya Party fielded candidates in 263 constituencies in the election that was held in 299 seats. Of those seats, the party made a compromise with the Awami League in 26 constituencies. Of those, the party could win in 11 seats. JaPa could not win even one seat outside of the compromised seats.