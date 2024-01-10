UN secretary general concerned over violence in Bangladesh

A journalist drew his attention to the 12th parliament election and asked if the UN secretary general will "stand beside the victims, oppressed and disenfranchised people of Bangladesh who faced ruthless crackdown by the regime in the name of so-called election.” He also noted that the election was a one-sided dummy election marred by polls-rigging, intimidation and boycott by all major political parties.

In response, Stéphane Dujarric said, “The secretary general calls on — and very publicly — for all parties to reject all forms of violence and to ensure that everyone’s human rights and everyone’s access to the rule of law are fully respected, and that is essential for the consolidation of democracy and economic prosperity in Bangladesh. And he is, of course, concerned about reports of the violence that we’ve seen.”