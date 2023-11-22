Some people joining polls out of greed: Rizvi

Without explicitly naming any specific parties or individuals, Rizvi said these traitor and splinter politicians will be dumped into the trash heap of history. These ‘colour-changing parasites’ did not apprehend the message of people.

He alleged that the government turned desperate to stage another farce election through participation of some king’s parties. It is now luring, pressurising, and threatening the opposition leaders to join the king’s parties.

“Just like a cattle market, a bargaining process is going on to purchase the leaders of different (opposition) parties,” he added.