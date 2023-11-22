Some people joining polls out of greed: Rizvi

At a time when the people are trapped under the grip of a mafia group (the ruling bloc), certain quarters are selling themselves out of greed and participating in the forthcoming election, said BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
In a virtual briefing on Wednesday, BNP senior joint secretary general Rizvi also blamed the state agencies for executing the ruling party’s agenda and forming king's parties to stage the farce election.
A number of BNP leaders have recently declared to contest in the election under the banner of some newly formed political parties. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Kalyan Party, an opposition who had long been protesting against the government, announced a new alliance to join the election.
Without explicitly naming any specific parties or individuals, Rizvi said these traitor and splinter politicians will be dumped into the trash heap of history. These ‘colour-changing parasites’ did not apprehend the message of people.
He alleged that the government turned desperate to stage another farce election through participation of some king’s parties. It is now luring, pressurising, and threatening the opposition leaders to join the king’s parties.
“Just like a cattle market, a bargaining process is going on to purchase the leaders of different (opposition) parties,” he added.
Regarding the ongoing crackdown on the opposition activists, he said the government deployed its ‘helmet force (party thugs)’ alongside law enforcement agencies to selectively vandalise and loot the homes of anti-government activists. They are carrying out secret attacks, detaining the pro-democratic activists, and handing them over to the police. In some cases, they are even making money through the detentions.
The BNP leader revealed that more than 13,000 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country since 28 October. They are receiving merciless treatment in the trial process. A total of 415 BNP men have been sentenced to various terms under 26 cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka.
He pointed out a new form of sentence, saying that there have been instances of fictitious sentences after fictitious cases. Earlier, the deceased were found to cast vote, now the deceased opposition men are being sentenced in the courts.
“If you are an opposition activist, you cannot even rest in peace after death,” he added.