Attacks target houses of BNP leaders, activists

Attacks are being carried out at the houses of the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) who are active in the party’s ongoing movement to topple the government. Their houses are being vandalised and looted as well.

This trend of attacks started in mid-October. The recurrence of the incidents of such attacks has increased since the party’s mass rally in Dhaka on 28 October.

The homes of at least 93 BNP leaders and activists in Narayanganj, Noakhali, Sitakundu in Chattogram, Jashore, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet and Dhaka have come under such attacks in the last five weeks.