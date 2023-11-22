Attacks target houses of BNP leaders, activists

Attacks are being carried out at the houses of the leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) who are active in the party’s ongoing movement to topple the government. Their houses are being vandalised and looted as well.
This trend of attacks started in mid-October. The recurrence of the incidents of such attacks has increased since the party’s mass rally in Dhaka on 28 October.
The homes of at least 93 BNP leaders and activists in Narayanganj, Noakhali, Sitakundu in Chattogram, Jashore, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet and Dhaka have come under such attacks in the last five weeks.
In addition to attacks on houses, over 18 incidents targeting BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists have been reported in Rajshahi, Natore, and Naogaon in the last two months. One person has been killed in such attacks. The police, however, are yet to find the people behind those attacks.
In most of the case the attackers cover their faces with masks, while in some cases they wear helmets only but do not cover faces. In some cases they flee the scene after exploding crude bombs.
For example, the house of Abu Mohammad Masum, former vice-president of Narayanganj distirct unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP, came under attack thrice. The hosue is near the Rupganj police station in Narayanganj. “BCL leaders and activists” threw brick chips at the house of Abu Mohammad Masum on 1 November morning. This made his family members panicked.
But the incident does not end there. A gang of at least 50 led by a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League of Rupganj upazila unit launched another attack on Abu Mohammad Masum’s house at night that day.
A video clip of the incident shows the attackers hitting the main entrance of the house with machetes and iron rods. At a stage they broke into the house and vandalised the refrigerator, television, and commodes in the washrooms.
Masum’s family alleged that the attackers looted gold jewelleries and cash, breaking an almirah.
Following the attack, Masum’s family left Rupganj and have been living in a rented house in Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka. His rented house was also vandalised on 14 November.
Abu Mohammad Masum claimed to Prothom Alo at that time that some people identifying them as law enforcement agency members entered the rented house and vandalised it.
After three days of attack at his Bashundhara residence, Masum was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Cox’s Bazar. Later, in a media briefing, RAB claimed he was arrested on charges of setting fire to vehicles and vandalism. Masum is now in jail.
Neither Masum’s family did approach the police despite the attacks thrice, nor did any other BNP leader filed any complaint. They thought there is no benefit of seeking help from the police, rather, they apprehend, this will create more scopes of attack.
The police also did not take any initiative on their own. Instead, they have been waiting for complaints to be filed.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Narayanganj district superintendent of police Golam Mostofa Russel on Monday night said, “We don’t have information of any such attack. No victim also filed any complaint.”
“We will surely take action if we receive any information,” he stressed.
Most of the active leaders and activists of district and upazila level BNP are either in jail or went into hiding. Their families have been residing at homes. Attacks are being carried out identifying those homes.