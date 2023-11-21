Police helped flee two helmet-wearing men who hurled crude bombs: Afroza Abbas

Afroza Abbas claimed that it was the ruling party men who hurled the crude bombs at their residence. She said, “I called out the police members saying, you are encouraging them. You cordon them from the front and from the behind. Those who carried out the attack today are definitely ruling party men. And they carried out the attack with the administration’s help.”

Afroza Abbas also alleged that Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League men wandered around their residence throughout the night on Monday.

She added, “They are roaming around disguising them as journalists. There are CCTV cameras installed both at the house and on the street. Yet, this might be blamed onto our men (Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal members)."

When asked if they will take any legal action in connection with the incident, Afroza Abbas said that she will file a case against the police that if they cannot ensure safety and the attackers are not caught.