Police helped flee two helmet-wearing men who hurled crude bombs: Afroza Abbas

The police have helped two helmet-wearing men who hurled crude bombs targeting Mirza Abbas’ residence flee, alleged BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas’ wife Afroza Abbas on Tuesday.
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal president Afroza Abbas was talking to newspersons at their residence in the capital's Shahjahanpur area in the afternoon.
The police, however, denied the allegation terming it as her political statement.
Speaking on this issue, DMP deputy commissioner in Motijheel division in the capital, Hayatul Islam Khan told Prothom Alo, “This is her political statement. She has given a political statement regarding the issue. The police force doesn’t have any involvement here.”
Afroza Abbas said, “The security guard told me that two men wearing black clothes and helmets launched the attack. They both were riding the same motorcycle. There were three to four police motorbikes in front of the house. The security Guard told the police personnel to detain the attackers. But the police members helped them flee instead.”
Claiming that she feels insecure, Afroza Abbas informed the journalists, “There were attacks on our house before, and it’s happening now as well. Chhatra League and Jubo League members are causing such mayhem across the country and blaming it onto the opposition men. And the police members are allowing them.”
She appealed to the people of the country as well as the world demanding justice in the incident of the attack.
Afroza Abbas claimed that it was the ruling party men who hurled the crude bombs at their residence. She said, “I called out the police members saying, you are encouraging them. You cordon them from the front and from the behind. Those who carried out the attack today are definitely ruling party men. And they carried out the attack with the administration’s help.”
Afroza Abbas also alleged that Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League men wandered around their residence throughout the night on Monday.
She added, “They are roaming around disguising them as journalists. There are CCTV cameras installed both at the house and on the street. Yet, this might be blamed onto our men (Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal members)."
When asked if they will take any legal action in connection with the incident, Afroza Abbas said that she will file a case against the police that if they cannot ensure safety and the attackers are not caught.
Right after saying this she added, “They won’t even lodge the cases. They didn’t registrar a case in connection with a previous attack either. Even the court didn’t registrar the case. We will never get justice as long as this government is in power.”
Security in-charge at Mirza Abbas’s house, Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo that miscreants hurled two crude bombs aiming at Mirza Abbas’s house at around 8:00 am. One of the bombs exploded while the other remained unexploded. Police arrived later and removed the unexploded bomb.
BNP chairperson’s press wing member Shamsuddin Didar gave a statement today, in connection with the incident of two crude bombs being hurled at Mirza Abbas’s residence.
Mirza Abbas was arrested on 31 October in a case filed with Shahjahanpur police station in connection with BNP leaders and activists’ clash with the police centering BNP’s grand rally in the capital on 28 October last. He is in jail now.