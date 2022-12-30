Ganatantra Mancha announces sit-in on 11 January

The sit-in in Dhaka will be held from 11:00am to 2:00am in front of the Jatiya Press Club, Babul added.

Earlier in the day, the Ganatantra Mancha brought out a mass procession from the Jatiya Press Club around 11:00am.

The procession ended at the Nightingale intersection in Kakrail after parading different roads through the Paltan intersection and Bijoy Nagar Road.

Meanwhile, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque said, "No national election is possible under this government. Also, no fair election is possible in the future while this government is in charge. That is why we said this government should be forced to resign before the election. And after that, an interim government will have to be formed. There is no alternative to that."