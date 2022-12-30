Ganatantra Mancha announces sit-in on 11 January

The sit-in in Dhaka will be held from 11:00am to 2:00am in front of the Jatiya Press Club, Babul added.
Earlier in the day, the Ganatantra Mancha brought out a mass procession from the Jatiya Press Club around 11:00am.
The procession ended at the Nightingale intersection in Kakrail after parading different roads through the Paltan intersection and Bijoy Nagar Road.
Meanwhile, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Haque said, "No national election is possible under this government. Also, no fair election is possible in the future while this government is in charge. That is why we said this government should be forced to resign before the election. And after that, an interim government will have to be formed. There is no alternative to that."
"The BNP announced a 10-point demand; we came up with 14 points. A liaison committee has already been formed. At a discussion yesterday, we decided that these points would be the basis of our simultaneous movement, which we will present to the people as soon as possible."
Ganasanghati Andolan chief coordinator Junaid Saki said the 2018 election is a disgraceful day for the nation. "This government has joepardised the state by looting votes in the dark of the night."
The BNP and other opposition parties and alliances are observing 30 December as a "Black Day," marking the anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election held on this day in 2018.
Around 33 like-minded political parties, including the BNP, are holding mass procession programmes in the capital today to push for their 10-point demand, including the resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government and formation of a new election commission.