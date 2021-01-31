AL candidates, rebels mostly dominate

Candidates of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League have been unofficially elected from majority of the municipalities that went to polls on Saturday in the third phase, according to partial results, reports news agency UNB.

Unofficial results started coming in hours after voting ended amid reports of clashes, allegations of vote-rigging, capturing polling centres, and boycotts.

Voting in 62 municipalities began at 8:00am and ended at 4:00pm without any break in most –places.

According to the results received until 11:00pm, Awami League candidates won in Naogaon’s Dhamoirhat, Bhola’s Borhanuddin and Daulatkhan, Barguna, Cumilla’s Chauddagram and Barura, Chuadanga’s Darshana, Moulvibazar, Sherpur’s Nokla and Nalitabari, Jhenaidah’s Harinakundu, Pirojpur’s Swarupkathi, Feni, Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, Barishal’s Gournadi, Chandpur’s Hajiganj, Shariatpur’s Naria, and Bogura’s Shibganj and Nandigram municipalities.