Voting held amid clashes, boycott

Voting at 64 pourashavas of the country has ended amid clashes, allegations of irregularities and vote boycott. Some pourashavas also saw free and peaceful polls. Voting started at 8:00am and continued till 4:00pm.

Clashes broke out at Katiadi pourshava, shots were fired at Ramganj, candidates were beaten up at Dhunat and Feni and allegations of vote rigging were brought about at Gauripur. BNP and independent candidates boycotted polls at Singra, Darshana, Katiadi, Kolaroa, Sarishabari and some other pourashavas bringing about various allegations of irregularities.

Clash leaves 10 injured in Katiadi, BNP candidate boycotts

At least 10 people were injured as clashes broke out at around 11:00am between two councilor candidates in Kishoreganj’s Katiadi pourashava at Tariakona Government Primary School polling center.

Executive magistrate Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that voting was suspended for a while but resumed after the clashes.

BNP candidate Tofazzal Hossain Khan boycotted the election alleging that Awami League men has established total control in polling centers and they were obstructing the BNP supporters from casting their votes.

Shots fired at Ramganj, 10 injured

At least 10 people including policemen were injured as supporters of two councilor candidates clashed at Pashchim Kajirkhil Government Primary School polling center at Lakhmipur’s Ramganj. Shots were fired as clashes broke out among supporters of Anwar Hossain Jitu and Mamunur Rashid. Chattogram range deputy inspector general (DIG) Anwar Hossain visited the place after the incident.

Police and local sources said, the clash ensued over casting fake votes. Policemen were attacked as they tried to control the situation.

Additional superintendent of police Riazul Kabir said the law enforcers fired 90 rounds of blank shots to quell the situation.