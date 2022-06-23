AL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for sometimes as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.
Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also president of the Awami League, paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.
AL's advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya (Bir Bikram), Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud, organising secretaries Ahmed Hossain and SM Kamal Hossain, publicity and publications secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, among others, were present.
Since morning leaders and workers of the party and its associate bodies started thronging to Dhanmondi-32 with holding banners and festoons and chanting slogans like "Joy Bangla", "Joy Bangabandhu", "Shuvo Shuvo Shuvo Din, Awami League-er Jonmodin".
AL's Dhaka city north and south units, Awami Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Chhatra League, Jatiya Sramik League, Tanti League, Krishak League, Mahila Awami League, Jubo Mahoila League also paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait on the occasion.
To mark the anniversary, national and party flags were hoisted atop all party offices including the Bangabandhu Avenue central office here in the dawn.
Besides, leaders and activists of various organisations including city north and south units of Jubo League, city north and south units of Swechchhasebak League, city north and south units of Chhatra League, Dhaka University branch Chhatra League, Dhaka College branch Chhatra League, Titumir College branch Chhatra League, Eden College branch Chhatra League and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote paid homage to Bangabandhu by laying wreaths at his portrait there.
As part of the party's programme, Awami League Central Working Committee delegation led by presidium members Muhammad Faruq Khan paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:30am.
AL organised a discussion at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning. Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina chaired and addressed the discussion joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.
AL presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya (Bir Bikram), joint general Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, central working committee member Parvin Jaman Kalpana, Dhaka city north AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and Dhaka city south unit AL president Abu Ahmed Mannafi addressed it, among others.
Party's publicity and publications secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap moderated it from Ganabhaban.
Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party of the country to lead struggles of freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.
Established in 1949 as Awami Muslim League at Rose Garden in the capital's old part on the day and later the party was appeared as Bangladesh Awami League (AL) to give it a secular look.