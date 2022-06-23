AL celebrates 73rd founding anniversary

The Bangladesh Awami League, which led the country's independence through the 1971 great Liberation War, today celebrated its 73rd founding anniversary across the country in a befitting manner.

The day's programme began with placing wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 here in the morning.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32.